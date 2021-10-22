Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

