Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of Everbridge worth $105,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.09.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

