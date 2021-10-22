Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,719 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.