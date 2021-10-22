Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,900 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,526.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 400 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$5,688.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total value of C$15,741.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total value of C$2,842.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$1,435.00.

TSE ET traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$14.06. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.51 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

