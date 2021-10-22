Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Evolus stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

