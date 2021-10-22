Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,891,584 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
