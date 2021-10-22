Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

