Extendicare Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.00. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

