Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

XOM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

