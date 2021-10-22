Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 395,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,079. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
