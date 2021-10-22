Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 395,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,079. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

