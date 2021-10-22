F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.99.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

