F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.99.
FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
