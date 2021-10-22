Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of FB stock opened at $341.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.99. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

