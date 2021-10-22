Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $42,487.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

