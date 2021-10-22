Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $500.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Shares of FB opened at $341.88 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $963.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

