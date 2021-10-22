Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.07. 71,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,507 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

