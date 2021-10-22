Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $135,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.