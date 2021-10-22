Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of The Travelers Companies worth $102,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.71 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

