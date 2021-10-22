Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,320 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $112,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $270.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.