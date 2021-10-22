Federated Hermes Inc. Has $117.05 Million Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,335 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.59% of StepStone Group worth $117,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $7,407,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,045 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $43.24 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

