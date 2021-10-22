Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 5.62% of Alector worth $94,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

