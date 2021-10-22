Ferrari Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ferrari in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RACE. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ferrari by 22.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 44.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.