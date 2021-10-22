Financial Comparison: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medpace and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00 Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $190.97, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Absci has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.95%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Medpace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medpace and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $925.92 million 7.20 $145.38 million $4.00 46.51 Absci $4.78 million 229.66 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 17.07% 21.74% 12.82% Absci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medpace beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

