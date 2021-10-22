FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 787,513,442 coins and its circulating supply is 360,788,667 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

