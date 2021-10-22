First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FAF opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

