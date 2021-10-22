First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Get First Community alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.