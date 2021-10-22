First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
