First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
