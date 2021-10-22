First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

