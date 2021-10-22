First Growth Investment Manager LP Purchases 500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.5% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,938.35.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $45.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,538.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,325. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,678.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

