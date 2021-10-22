First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.