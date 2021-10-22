First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $341.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.