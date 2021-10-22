First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.44 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

