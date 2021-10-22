First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $853,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,478 shares of company stock valued at $209,278,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

