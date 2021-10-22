First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 415.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after buying an additional 426,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

