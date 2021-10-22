First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FR. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.71.

FR traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.46. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $61,989.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

