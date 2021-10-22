First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

