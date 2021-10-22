First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.47.

TSE FM opened at C$29.21 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.76 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.76. The firm has a market cap of C$20.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

