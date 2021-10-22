First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.