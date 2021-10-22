First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $32.14 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

