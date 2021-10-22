First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ FTLB opened at $21.92 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

