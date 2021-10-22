First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:FSD opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
