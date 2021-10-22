First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.