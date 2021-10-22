First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of MYFW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,157. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

