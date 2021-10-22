First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 201,934 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,934 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 3.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 10,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

