FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

