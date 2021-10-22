Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

