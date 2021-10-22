Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.