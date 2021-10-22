Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $52,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $56.09.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.