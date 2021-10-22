Fmr LLC Buys New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,106,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $950,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

