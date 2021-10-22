Fmr LLC Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $57,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

