Fmr LLC Has $60.79 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $60,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 113.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

