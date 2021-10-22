Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $22,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

